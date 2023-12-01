State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 47,347 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,347 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Ally Financial worth $9,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 618.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.38.

Ally Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $29.22 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $35.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

