State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,315 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Roku worth $9,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,596,000 after purchasing an additional 206,357 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 62.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,772,000 after buying an additional 1,844,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 97.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,481,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,860,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Cannonball Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Roku Trading Down 2.4 %

Roku stock opened at $104.20 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $108.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.42). Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $912.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $104,106.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,545.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roku news, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $104,106.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,545.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $197,629.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,311 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,574. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku Profile

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.