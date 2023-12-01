Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

LXEO has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lexeo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Lexeo Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of LXEO stock opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.39.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega purchased 454,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,157,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,733,853. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.

