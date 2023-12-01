Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.84% from the company’s previous close.

SPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.41.

NYSE:SPR opened at $27.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.69. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $38.55.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,393 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,240,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,014 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $83,597,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $78,680,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

