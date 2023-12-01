StockNews.com Begins Coverage on EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on EMCORE from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2.25.

Get EMCORE alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EMCORE

EMCORE Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCORE

Shares of EMCORE stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 34.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in EMCORE by 16.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EMCORE by 25.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in EMCORE by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the period. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCORE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.