StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Flexible Solutions International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

Shares of FSI stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $18.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

