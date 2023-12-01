StockNews.com Downgrades MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on MakeMyTrip from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Trading Down 0.8 %

MMYT stock opened at $42.23 on Monday. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.97 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average is $34.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $168.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.35 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 8.4% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth $92,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 35.3% during the first quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 164,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 42,795 shares during the period. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 96.1% in the first quarter. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd now owns 97,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 47,850 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 65.1% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MakeMyTrip

(Get Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.