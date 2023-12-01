StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Trading Up 150.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $0.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.88. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $149.72.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

