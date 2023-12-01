Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,039 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.87% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $14,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 389.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $66,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 9,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $259,150.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,231 shares in the company, valued at $947,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $31,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,806.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick M. Hudson sold 9,093 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $259,150.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,083.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SUPN stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $42.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.42). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $153.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

