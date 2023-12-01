SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) CEO Mark D. Klein Purchases 18,900 Shares of Stock

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSSGet Free Report) CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $75,033.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,980.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SSSS opened at $3.92 on Friday. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 22.35, a quick ratio of 22.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.68. The stock has a market cap of $98.82 million, a P/E ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 1.71.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in SuRo Capital by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 12.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 51.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 11.3% during the third quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 36,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SuRo Capital by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised SuRo Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

