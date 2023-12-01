Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Director Rollin L. Ford Sells 9,015 Shares of Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) Director Rollin L. Ford sold 9,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $474,008.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Symbotic Price Performance

Shares of SYM stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. Symbotic Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 76.68%. The company had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYM. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 46.1% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 23.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Articles

