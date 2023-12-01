Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Major Shareholder Sells $1,169,600.00 in Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $1,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $877,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $52.88 on Friday. Symbotic Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $64.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.89 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 76.68%. Symbotic’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Symbotic by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Symbotic by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Symbotic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Symbotic by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Symbotic by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Symbotic from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

