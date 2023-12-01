Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,917 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth $49,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Synaptics by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

SYNA stock opened at $101.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.73 and a 52-week high of $142.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.57.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.43 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYNA. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.73.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $441,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synaptics news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $93,553.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,816.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $441,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,892 shares of company stock worth $535,446 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

