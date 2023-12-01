Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.33-13.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.57-6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q1 guidance to 3.40-3.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $551.91.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $543.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 68.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $492.53 and a 200 day moving average of $458.39. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $312.25 and a 52 week high of $564.78.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 23.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 5.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

