Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Synopsys updated its Q1 guidance to 3.40-3.45 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $13.33-13.41 EPS.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $543.23 on Friday. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $312.25 and a 12-month high of $564.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.64.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 9.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,227,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 15,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 85.1% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,203,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

