Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys updated its Q1 guidance to 3.40-3.45 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $13.33-13.41 EPS.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.7 %

SNPS opened at $543.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $492.53 and its 200 day moving average is $458.39. The company has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $312.25 and a 12-month high of $564.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.64.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

