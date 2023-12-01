Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synopsys had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys updated its Q1 guidance to 3.40-3.45 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $13.33-13.41 EPS.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $543.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $492.53 and its 200-day moving average is $458.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys has a one year low of $312.25 and a one year high of $564.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.91.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

