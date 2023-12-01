Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Taikisha Stock Performance

Taikisha has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $24.60.

Taikisha Company Profile

Taikisha Ltd. engages in the design and construction of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and paint finishing systems. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Green Technology Systems and Paint Finishing Systems. The Green Technology Systems segment encompasses construction and installation of HVAC facilities, cleanrooms, plumbing and sanitary equipment, treatment systems, and HVAC facilities for buildings, factories, industrial plants, laboratories, hospitals, and schools.

