Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the October 31st total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Talanx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Talanx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

OTCMKTS:TNXXF opened at C$63.01 on Friday. Talanx has a 1-year low of C$62.53 and a 1-year high of C$69.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.36.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

