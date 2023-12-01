Talanx (ETR:TLX) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.50

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €66.50 ($73.08) and last traded at €65.70 ($72.20), with a volume of 146089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €65.80 ($72.31).

Talanx Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €57.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.51.

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

