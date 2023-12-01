Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $220.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FIVE. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Five Below from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.52.

FIVE stock opened at $188.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.24. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CEO Joel D. Anderson acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $161.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

