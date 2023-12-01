Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the October 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Terumo Stock Performance

TRUMY opened at $31.93 on Friday. Terumo has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Terumo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Terumo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

About Terumo

(Get Free Report)

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.