Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $11.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TEVA. Bank of America lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 377,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. DSC Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 295.7% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 316,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 236,432 shares in the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

