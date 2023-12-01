The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in AES were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of AES by 98,557.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,884,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876,674 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of AES by 11.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,421,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,314,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323,045 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 2,315.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,870,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,090 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the first quarter valued at about $52,959,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of AES by 46.5% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,715,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin purchased 1,529 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,075.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 78,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AES news, COO Ricardo Manuel Falu bought 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $39,935.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,290.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 78,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,806.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AES

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. AES had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 37.75%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.00%.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.