The Buckle, Inc. Same Store Sales Grow 1.8% in November, Stock Climbs by 0% (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) same-store sales rose 1.8% in the month of November. Buckle’s stock rose by 0% in the first day of trading following the report.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKE shares. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Buckle Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Buckle news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk bought 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,547.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,102.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BKE opened at $38.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.61. Buckle has a 12-month low of $30.18 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Buckle by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after acquiring an additional 655,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Buckle by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after acquiring an additional 381,525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after buying an additional 342,352 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after buying an additional 322,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Buckle by 1,123.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 230,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

