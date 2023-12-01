The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 54,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 449.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 711,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,851,000 after buying an additional 582,065 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 830,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,015,000 after buying an additional 21,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:KO opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.02. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $253.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

