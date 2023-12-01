The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Entain (LON:ENT) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 820 ($10.36) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,450 ($18.32).

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENT. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,650 ($20.84) to GBX 1,510 ($19.07) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,745 ($22.04) to GBX 1,626 ($20.54) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,335 ($16.86) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,200 ($27.79) to GBX 1,600 ($20.21) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,463 ($18.48).

LON:ENT opened at GBX 802.80 ($10.14) on Monday. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 779.80 ($9.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,596.50 ($20.17). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 912.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,145.06. The company has a market capitalization of £5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -967.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In related news, insider J M. Barry Gibson purchased 15,532 shares of Entain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 937 ($11.84) per share, with a total value of £145,534.84 ($183,825.74). Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

