The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Entain (LON:ENT) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 820 ($10.36) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,450 ($18.32).
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENT. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 1,650 ($20.84) to GBX 1,510 ($19.07) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,745 ($22.04) to GBX 1,626 ($20.54) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,335 ($16.86) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,200 ($27.79) to GBX 1,600 ($20.21) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,463 ($18.48).
In related news, insider J M. Barry Gibson purchased 15,532 shares of Entain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 937 ($11.84) per share, with a total value of £145,534.84 ($183,825.74). Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.
