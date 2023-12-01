The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist Sells 3,258 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $26.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $27.14. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $27.06.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSXMA. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 52.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 68,129 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $77,000. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

