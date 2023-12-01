The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 5,568 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of argenx worth $16,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of argenx by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of argenx by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of argenx by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of argenx by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of argenx from $595.00 to $582.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of argenx from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of argenx from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.43.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $450.61 on Friday. argenx SE has a 52 week low of $333.07 and a 52 week high of $550.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $486.48 and a 200 day moving average of $465.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.32 and a beta of 0.79.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that argenx SE will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

