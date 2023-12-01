The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,077 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.14% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $15,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $390,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 165,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after buying an additional 65,449 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $4,736,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of APLS opened at $53.87 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.86. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,159,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,159,164. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $484,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,066,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,057,718.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,613 shares of company stock worth $2,956,468 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

