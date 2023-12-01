The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $15.23 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 134,940 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $15,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 100,207.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,759,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,760,000 after buying an additional 3,755,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,618,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 461.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,058,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,262 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,742,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 425.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,525 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $78.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.32%.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,003 shares of company stock worth $436,159 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

