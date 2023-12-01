The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $15.48 Million Holdings in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,293,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.17% of VIZIO worth $15,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VIZIO news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 6,400 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $37,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 354,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,410.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Stock Down 2.4 %

VIZIO stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.66.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. VIZIO had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of VIZIO in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens dropped their price target on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered VIZIO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on VIZIO from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on VIZIO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VIZIO

VIZIO Company Profile

(Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.