The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $16.82 Million Stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,911 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.16% of Shockwave Medical worth $16,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $174.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.01. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.75. The company has a quick ratio of 13.19, a current ratio of 14.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total transaction of $768,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,203,508.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total transaction of $768,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,203,508.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $2,128,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,151,406.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $9,066,440. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

