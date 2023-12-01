The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $17.40 Million Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,364 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.12% of EQT worth $17,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EQT by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,939,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,730,000 after buying an additional 3,125,927 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $39.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average is $40.57. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.