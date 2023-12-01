The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $17.61 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in STERIS were worth $17,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STE opened at $200.94 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $173.21 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.49.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STE. TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

