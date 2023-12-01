The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $18.14 Million Stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,814 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 3.17% of Premier Financial worth $18,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 365.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 149.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 774.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFC. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $30,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,241.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Premier Financial stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. Premier Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $713.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Premier Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $67.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.04 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Premier Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

See Also

