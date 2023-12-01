The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $18.22 Million Stock Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 359,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Unitil were worth $18,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Unitil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 1.6% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unitil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unitil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Unitil from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Unitil in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Unitil Stock Up 0.2 %

UTL opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average is $49.49. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Research analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unitil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

Unitil Profile

(Free Report)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.