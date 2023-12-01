The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $18.84 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CarMax were worth $18,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after acquiring an additional 303,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,104 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after acquiring an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CarMax by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,221,000 after acquiring an additional 40,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in CarMax by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,665,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,172,000 after acquiring an additional 104,560 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens decreased their price objective on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

CarMax Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:KMX opened at $63.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.48.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

