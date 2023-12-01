The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,795 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $17,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,457,406,000 after buying an additional 3,365,883 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,862,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,040 shares of company stock worth $5,367,895 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.0 %

TROW opened at $100.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

