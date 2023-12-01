The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 117,579 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 311,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 117,579 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $19,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 40.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

ROCK stock opened at $67.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.41 and its 200 day moving average is $64.77. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $44.69 and a one year high of $77.10.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $390.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.31 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Featured Stories

