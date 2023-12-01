The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 6,247 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vontier were worth $17,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 1,095.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Vontier by 90.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vontier by 29.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 89,500.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Vontier Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $18.13 and a 52 week high of $34.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.63%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.