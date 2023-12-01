The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,803 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.08% of Mosaic worth $9,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

Mosaic Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE MOS opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

