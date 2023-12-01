The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 255,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Sherwin-Williams worth $77,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 14,788.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 824,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,435,000 after purchasing an additional 819,455 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,091,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,461,000 after purchasing an additional 640,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,634,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,404,000 after purchasing an additional 596,009 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.44.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $278.80 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $283.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

