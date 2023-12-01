The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Position Cut by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 2,606.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

Timken Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $72.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.