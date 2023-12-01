Timken (NYSE:TKR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TKR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.22.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $72.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average of $78.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Timken has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Timken will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Timken during the first quarter worth $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 33.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Timken by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

