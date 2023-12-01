Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in November

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tomra Systems ASA Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of TMRAY stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. Tomra Systems ASA has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $20.77.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three segments: TOMRA Collection, TOMRA Recycling, and TOMRA Food. The TOMRA Collection segment engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

