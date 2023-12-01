Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Short Interest Update

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,200 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the October 31st total of 496,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 252.7 days.
Topaz Energy Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $17.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69.
Topaz Energy Company Profile
