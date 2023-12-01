Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Short Interest Update

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,200 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the October 31st total of 496,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 252.7 days.

Topaz Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $17.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Topaz Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.