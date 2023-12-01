Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.00

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.