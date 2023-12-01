TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TPVG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.18.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TPVG opened at $10.60 on Monday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $13.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.78.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a positive return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $35.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.66 million. On average, analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC news, Director Katherine J. Park bought 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,221.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 52,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 18.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.3% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

(Get Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.