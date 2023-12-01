Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Tuniu Stock Performance

NASDAQ TOUR opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuniu has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuniu

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tuniu by 53.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tuniu in the first quarter worth $71,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tuniu in the first quarter worth $81,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Tuniu by 84.8% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 47,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tuniu by 117.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 30,083 shares in the last quarter. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

